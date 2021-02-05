Five people injured after four-car crash in Hastings

Five people have been injured after a four-car crash in Frimley, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Five people have been injured after a four-car crash in Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the nose to tail crash at the intersection of Heretaunga St W and Maraekakaho Rd in Frimley, Hastings, about 2.57pm on Friday.

Police said initial reports suggest four cars were involved and Maraekakaho Rd is currently blocked to traffic.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said five people have suffered moderate to minor injuries.

Police initially reported that one person had sustained serious injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two fire trucks were at the scene.

"Crews are currently assisting police and ambulance," a spokesman said.