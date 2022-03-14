Five fire trucks and a tanker battle Rongotea house fire

Penny Rd. Photo / Google Maps

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) crews are battling a house fire just outside Rongotea.

A spokesperson for FENZ told the Herald five appliances are currently on the scene after being called at 9.03am.

The fire broke out at a rural home on Penny Rd, and a tanker has also been called in to help fight the flames.

The fire was "well-involved" when crews arrived but there is nothing to indicate anyone is in the house.

As the house is in a rural area, there are no other properties being threatened by the fire.