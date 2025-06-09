“Over eight years of working with Nyree, we were constantly inspired by her passion and dedication to make a difference.”

The Auckland woman was first diagnosed in 2017, following the advice of a new GP.

She was declared cancer-free in 2018 after rounds of chemotherapy and surgery.

The cancer returned in 2019, leading Smith to become a vocal advocate, encouraging New Zealanders to get checked.

Pancreatic cancer advocate Nyree Smith has died. Photo / Gut Cancer Foundation

The Gut Cancer Foundation said after Smith’s initial diagnosis in 2017 she became determined to help others.

“Nyree became the face of our pancreatic cancer awareness campaigns and a fierce advocate for better support, early diagnosis and increased research funding for Kiwis with pancreatic cancer.”

The foundation said Smith spearheaded the creation of the Pancreatic Cancer Support Association - “A volunteer committee dedicated to raising funds for pancreatic cancer support, research, and awareness”.

“Over a three-year period Nyree and the committee raised over $200,000 for GCF’s work in these areas, funds that are having an impact today.

“Nyree was also a constant support to so many people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and their families, hosting coffee groups and offering her support to anyone who needed it.”

The foundation said the Auckland woman touched countless lives, as she also navigated her own diagnosis.

“Nyree was selfless, kind, passionate and a fierce advocate. We are indebted to her for all that she has done for the pancreatic cancer community, and we will miss her dearly.”

According to the Gut Cancer Foundation, 758 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year and 537 New Zealanders die from the disease each year.