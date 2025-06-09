Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Pancreatic cancer patient, ambassador Nyree Smith dies after eight-year battle

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Nyree Smith was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. Photo / Gut Cancer Foundation

Pancreatic cancer patient and campaigner Nyree Smith has died after her eight-year battle against the disease.

Her family released the news on her Facebook page, saying: “On behalf of Wayne, Leah, Conrad and family and friends, Nyree has passed away peacefully overnight”.

“We would like to thank everyone for

