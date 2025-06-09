Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Former rogue cop John Dewar jailed for company thefts

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Former Rotorua top cop John Dewar, 73, in the Hamilton District Court today when he was jailed for 26 months on six theft related charges. Photo / Belinda Feek

Former Rotorua top cop John Dewar, 73, in the Hamilton District Court today when he was jailed for 26 months on six theft related charges. Photo / Belinda Feek

Former rogue cop John Dewar has been sent back to prison after a jury found him guilty of stealing $113,000 from a finance company he was the boss of.

It’s been 18 years since Dewar was last jailed and that was for attempting to cover up rape allegations laid against

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand