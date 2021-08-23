Five caught drink-driving in Wellington on a Monday during lockdown

Wellington Police have been highly visible on the roads during alert level 4 lockdown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Five people were caught drink driving on Monday in the capital, as well as 87 speeding infringements issued, according to Wellington Police.

One of these drivers was travelling at over 130km/h.

It came on day six of a nationwide alert level 4 lockdown, as two extra community cases were recorded in Wellington – bringing the capital's outbreak to eight.

Wellington District Road Policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said it followed a quieter weekend, in which approximately 40 speeding infringements were issued over Saturday and Sunday.

"It was pleasing to see a reduction in average speed compared to late last week.

"However yesterday, staff were incredibly disappointed to issue 87 speeding infringements in one day, with some of these being over 130km/h.

"It was also disappointing to process five people for drink driving yesterday."

Five people were caught drink driving in Wellington on Monday. Photo / File

Wellington police have caught hundreds of instances of speeding since the country went into alert level 4 nearly a week ago.

On the first day of lockdown 111 infringements were issued to motorists for speeding, with one driver travelling at 160km/h and several others caught at 130km/h and 145km/h.

Wellington Police had been highly visible on the roads over the last few days of alert level 4 lockdown.

Jennings said the state highway network was their area of highest demand for speeding complaints.

"We continue to encourage people to slow down, drive to the conditions, and stay at home unless their travel is essential."