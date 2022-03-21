A helicopter involved in today search lands at Te Pua in the Far North. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) has launched an inquiry into the Far North fishing boat tragedy.

A TAIC spokesperson said a protection order has been placed on all remains of the charter boat Enchanter to protect evidence.

The bodies of three people were found this morning, and a fourth was recovered this afternoon. The Herald understands the fifth body has also been found.

Five people who were plucked to safety are now out of hospital.

All five people rescued have been discharged from Kaitaia Hospital - including the boat's skipper, Lance Goodhew.

A TAIC spokesperson said investigators will speak with people who may have information and is asking those who may have particular details to come forward.

The commission opens inquiries when it believes the circumstances of an incident have or are likely to have significant implications for transport safety.

An investigation can also be carried out when TAIC believe it could make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety.

"The purpose of the commission, under law, is to improve transport safety by avoiding repeat accidents, rather than by ascribing blame," it said in a statement this afternoon.

It is understood a group of people from Auckland and the Waikato were onboard the Enchanter when it first raised the alarm just after 8pm yesterday.

Goodhew, an experienced skipper, later radioed into Radio Mangonui at 10pm saying he was about an hour off North Cape before losing signal, iwi leader Penetaui Kleskovic said.

An hour later the boat was submerged underwater at Murimotu, leaving the 10 people onboard scrambling for survival.

"Apparently it was on their journey north back to the Three Kings that they struck torrential weather."