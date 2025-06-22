Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Criminal Bar Association: Court backlog plan failing, adds pressure

Emily Ansell
By
Multimedia Journalist, NZ Herald·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

Criminal Bar Association Vice President Sumudu Thode says back-up jury trials aren't tackling the District Court backlog. Photo / 123rf

Criminal Bar Association Vice President Sumudu Thode says back-up jury trials aren't tackling the District Court backlog. Photo / 123rf

The Criminal Bar Association says an initiative aimed at reducing the backlog of District Court jury trials is failing to have the desired impact and is putting workers under the pump.

In 2022, the Chief District Court Judge issued the Jury Trial Scheduling Protocol.

It outlines the ideal ratio of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand