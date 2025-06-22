How a Timaru mum of three budding chefs stretched her grocery shop

See how Danielle saved just over $40 by shopping at PAK’nSAVE Timaru.

A mum-of-three has discovered just how much she saved by shopping at her local PAK’nSAVE Timaru – and some of the price differences shocked her.

Danielle*, a fulltime parent and teacher to three kids aged 11, 8 and 7, recently took part in PAK’nSAVE’s latest ‘Shop Off’ campaign, which saw her complete equivalent grocery shops at PAK’nSAVE Timaru and Woolworths Timaru North.

PAK’nSAVE works with an independent mystery shopper agency for its Shop Off campaigns. On May 28, 2025, the mystery shopper Danielle first completed her regular shop at PAK’nSAVE Timaru, then purchased equivalent items at Woolworths Timaru North later that morning.

The shops were then analysed to make sure equivalent products were compared, and included consideration of pack sizes, weighted products, brand differences and any out-of-stock items. The team then calculated the price difference between the two supermarkets on the equivalent shops.

The result? A saving of $40.88 by choosing PAK’nSAVE Timaru.

“One item [a mango] was $3 [more expensive at Woolworths Timaru North],” says Danielle. “And that was just a piece of fruit!

“That’s why I don’t usually bother to shop around, I just go straight to PAK’nSAVE [Timaru]… it makes it easy to not waste your time going around to other shops.”

Danielle would know. With her husband working as an electrician and all three children learning from home, the kitchen is constantly in use – and the demand for food never stops.

“I didn’t realise [homeschooling] was going to make such an impact on the shopping. They are very hungry, growing children who like to eat a lot.”

Danielle conducts a “big shop” every 10 days or so, but tops up supplies with a quick trip every week for perishables.

“I do all my food shopping at PAK’nSAVE [Timaru]… they do have a good selection, and they usually have what I want.”

Danielle’s local PAK’nSAVE has also become something of a respite. “It’s quite nice, because I usually get the chance to have one-on-one time [with one of the kids], or be by myself for a bit. There’s not much of that when you’re at home with them all the time. If you have kids in tow, it’s hard – they seem to want everything.”

Danielle says meal planning is key to an efficient shop. “I have a rotation of meals. I like to have either a slow cooker meal or a quick, easy meal like nachos that the kids all love, or a big double dish that I bake one night and it lasts two nights.”

She also has strategies for making particular dishes go further.

“I’ll bulk them out with lots of beans, grated carrot and spinach to make them last longer. I’ll buy kidney beans in bulk so that I’ve always got them in the cupboard just to bulk anything out.”

Danielle relies on her groceries for treat meals as well. “We often do ‘fakeaways’ rather than get takeaways, so we don’t have to drive into town and get them.”

She says homemade burgers are their go-to. It also gives her greater control over what goes into her kids’ mouths.

“We’d rather know what we’ve got in our food than just buying takeaways. We save a lot of money by buying the fakeaway stuff at the supermarket and making it up ourselves.”

She’s also big on getting her kids to make their own meals, which helps when they’re at home during the day.

“I didn’t really know how to cook when I was a kid, so I was like: I’m gonna make sure they know how to make food for themselves and each other, and they can sort it out so I don’t spend all day in the kitchen.”

And it means she doesn’t have to rely on lunchbox-friendly packeted foods. “I’m teaching the kids to make lunch foods like sandwiches and porridge, waffles, muffins, bread. My daughter loves to make bread items and pizza and scrolls. My son loves to make loaded wedges and chips. And my little one likes to make banana, peanut butter and chocolate chip quesadillas.”

Chia puddings are also a favourite of her youngest. “You have to put it in a fridge for it to set, but you just mix it up with some fruit, milk and chia seeds, and then have it a bit later.”

*Danielle is a mystery shopper whose groceries reflected a typical shop for her household. Equivalent (not identical) shops were conducted. Weighted products purchased in sizes as similar as possible. Fresh fruit, vegetables and meat equalised. Visit paknsave.co.nz/shop-off to see how much Danielle saved.