The fishing trawler RV Remus when it ran aground in March last year. The skipper has been fined $1500 for failing to report a serious injury on the boat two months earlier. Photo / Supplied

The skipper of a commercial fishing boat has been fined for failing to report a serious onboard accident in which a crew member's fingertips were severed.

Reginald Stephens was fined $1500 in the Nelson District Court for failing to notify Maritime New Zealand of the serious injury, following the accident a year ago.

On January 10 last year the crew member was working on the FV Remus when two of his fingertips were severed in a pulley.

As master of the vessel, Stephens, had an obligation to report the incident to Maritime NZ which he failed to do.

The authority's southern deputy compliance manager, John Drury, said under maritime law, skippers have a responsibility to report all accidents.

"Having incidents recorded in a timely way means we have a more accurate understanding of what's occurred and are aware of common risks and hazards.

"As a regulator, we use this information to help educate the sector, minimise harm and keep people safe," Drury said.

Further court action is proceeding against others involved.