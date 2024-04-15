A commercial fishing vessel has run aground in The Noises, Hauraki Gulf.

Harbourmaster, Coastguard and the Police Maritime Unit are all responding and offering assistance.

A member of a boat crew travelling nearby said they saw the fishing boat involved overnight.

”It’s come up on the rocks last night,” he told Newstalk ZB.

Police say they were notified that a commercial fishing vessel had run aground around 5.35am.

“There are no reports of injury,” a police spokeswoman said.

The Japanese vessel involved is called the Chokyu Maru No.68 and measures at 48.19m in length.

The Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ has been approached for more information relating to the incident.

The red dot shows the position of the vessel that has run aground.

- More to come -