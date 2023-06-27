New Zealand is set for its first big winter storm this weekend. Photo / George Heard

New Zealand’s first major winter storm is due to hit this weekend bringing snow, gales and downpours, coinciding with the start of school holidays.

Niwa is warning Kiwis a “polar jet stream” of Antarctic air mass is forecast to bring lowering snow levels, strong winds, cold temperatures and wind chills.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said higher areas around Queenstown could even see snow on Wednesday night, and more as temperatures in the area start to drop on Thursday.

“A front coming through Friday night into Saturday, that looks a pretty good possibility for some snow around the Queenstown area. So the snow level there, is down into the five, even 400m sort of area.”

However, Baillie said it was a bit far out to say whether this will reach the Queenstown township.

Temperatures will plunge to freezing, with lows of -1C from Thursday through to Sunday.

⚠️The first major winter storm of 2023 is brewing in the Southern Ocean and will intensify on Thursday, peaking this weekend with snow, gales and downpours.



💧Here's the 3 day #rainfall outlook from this morning.

❄️+ 3 day #snowfall outlook from this Friday. pic.twitter.com/bZTA6H9oDX — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) June 26, 2023

WeatherWatch.co.nz said the very large low-pressure zone will engulf the country in this year’s first major winter storm.

“It is a significant weather event which will intensify on Thursday, peak on Saturday and Sunday, then ease into next week,” the forecaster said.

It would bring severe gales, heavy snow, downpours and a drop in temperatures nationwide.

The storm was now brewing in the Southern Ocean.

Ballie said the hills around Dunedin may also see some snow this weekend, but Christchurch won’t be in the firing line.

“Southland and, Dunedin, Saturday night and into Sunday, could see snow to quite low levels. There’s a very large cold pool moving over the region.”

Ballie said it’s probably the coldest storm we’ve seen this winter, and this would be a “good event” for southern ski resorts.

👋 Kia ora polar jet stream, it's been a while!



As we look ahead to the late week & weekend, our weather pattern will get energised by the polar jet stream.



Strong winds, cold temperatures, low wind chills & lowering snow levels will all come with this Antarctic air mass 🐧 pic.twitter.com/vnIYkLU0ty — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 26, 2023

The north would not escape the polar blast with southerly winds ushering in the winter chill.

“The North Island is in for windy and certainly [in] the western, western and northern areas, it’s going to be very windy, and showery. We’ve had as you probably know, a lot of north easterlies, we’re now going into a south westerly flow and that south westerly flow is going to persist all the way through the weekend and there will be pulses of showers with that.”

From Thursday afternoon, and all the way through the weekend he said it was going to be “quite windy” and there’ll be quite a wind chill factor.

While maximum forecasts for Auckland would be in the order of 15 degrees, Ballie said it was not going to feel “anything like that”.

“It will feel somewhere in the range of six to 10 for most of the time.”



