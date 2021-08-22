First group of New Zealand citizens evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan

Australian citizens and visa holders are made comfortable by ADF personnel as they prepare to depart Hamid Karzai International Airport. Photo / Australian Defence Force

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) have successfully evacuated the first group of New Zealand citizens and their families from Afghanistan.

On Saturday (NZT) the group were evacuated from Hamid Kazai International Airport (HKIA) on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster to the United Arab Emirates.

Commander Joint Forces New Zealand Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour said a team of 18 personnel based at HKIA were liaising with evacuees and working alongside partner nations to facilitate evacuations.

Hercules C-130 preparing for take off at Whenuapai on Friday. Photo / Michael Craig

The group's next travel will be arranged by agencies working with partner nations.

A second group of New Zealand citizens and their families are expected to be evacuated as soon as possible.

Gilmour said the situation on the ground remains very challenging.

"But we are pleased to have been able to assist in what has been a concentrated multi-agency effort, including officials from Immigration NZ and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to get the first New Zealand citizens and their families out of Afghanistan."

On Friday, a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) C-130 Hercules aircraft flew out of RNZAF Base Auckland on a mercy dash to Kabul to rescue New Zealanders, interpreters, and others who worked with Kiwi troops fighting the Taliban.

Up to 80 personnel were also deployed o assist with international efforts to evacuate New Zealanders and other eligible nationals.

MFAT says it is aware of 161 New Zealanders and their families in Afghanistan who are eligible to enter New Zealand, "many of whom we are providing consular support".

Officials have been made aware that a couple of other NZ citizens were evacuated earlier on flights by partner nations.

The deployment is expected to last around one month.

In an exclusive interview with the Herald, Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban's negotiations team based in Doha, said although it's battled with Kiwi troops for years – with 10 New Zealanders dying during the 20-year war - they hope it can be put behind them.

"For us, for Afghan people, it was a very horrendous and also hard period of occupation, suffering and bloodshed," he said.

"But now that this chapter is going to be closed, we want co-operation. We do not want to continue any kind of hostility with any country. We want to turn that hostility to good relations with New Zealand and other countries.

"Past history, that cannot be changed, but the future we can change and make it a good relationship."

He further guaranteed the safety of any interpreters and other Afghan civilians who formerly worked with New Zealand Defence Force troops.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the aid will help provide life-saving humanitarian support.

"We also call on those in positions of power to ensure the rights and freedoms of women and girls are protected as this humanitarian crisis deteriorates," Mahuta said.