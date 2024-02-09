Woolworths scrambles to close new rewards programme loophole, GPs forced to lift their fees as funding fails to keep up with costs and the Supreme Court hears Donald Trump’s ballot case in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has urged Kiwis to be “extra cautious” during Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend as parts of the country remain tinder-dry.

Many parts of the New Zealand are already in prohibited or restricted fire seasons - with more places expected to go on the list.

Fireworks are currently banned in Ahipara township and surrounds, Karikari Peninsula, Ripiro Beach, Mackenzie Basin, Central Otago, Naseby, Upper Waitaki, Lake Ōhau, Otago Lakes and Glendhu Bluffs, Canterbury, Kaikōura, Wellington District, Kāpiti and Wairarapa.

There is also now a ban on sky lanterns in Canterbury including Kaikōura, and Wellington, Wairarapa and Kāpiti.

Check your area for restrictions and bans before setting off fireworks. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fenz national wildfire manager Tim Mitchell said he wanted Kiwis to enjoy their Lunar New Year celebrations - but this year without fireworks or sky lanterns.

“This is because of the dry, windy, and hotter temperatures this summer, which are forecast to continue through this weekend in already dry regions,” he said.

“We are expecting restrictions in more areas.”

Mitchell explained under fireworks bans, people were prohibited from lighting or setting off any fireworks, including sparklers.

He said sky lanterns also posed a “significant” fire risk to buildings and vegetation.

“We strongly recommend you do not light lanterns,” he said.

“This includes tethered lanterns, as there is a risk of them becoming untethered and causing a fire.”

Mitchell said fire restrictions did not just apply to rubbish fires, bonfires and controlled burnoffs.

“It is important to note a fire covers a broad range of activities involving a flame or heat such as using gas cookers, barbecues and fish smokers,” he said.

“Please check www.checkitsalright.nz for what rules apply before undertaking any activity involving a flame or heat source.

“It’s important that we all do our bit to keep our friends and family safe.”



