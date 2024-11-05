Police said the incident happened on Victory Rd in Laingholm about 4.45pm yesterday.

They received a report people were shooting fireworks from a moving car.

Laingholm Primary School principal Martyn Weatherill said: “I would condemn any person that threw fireworks or fired fireworks out of a car at a group of people.

“You would like to think any sane person would condemn, I think the phrase you would use is, ‘hooligans throwing fireworks at children’.”

Fireworks were allegedly aimed at children at an after-school care programme at Laingholm Primary School on Tuesday. Photo / Google

Police said the car’s driver went to the Henderson Police Station after seeing reports of the incident online.

“Initial information suggests he may have been unaware of what his passengers were doing, however, police will be speaking with the driver further to establish the full circumstances.

“Thankfully nobody was injured, but one child had a burn mark on her top and the children were understandably upset by what occurred.

“Police urge anyone using fireworks to act responsibly. People who misuse fireworks, cause damage or injury, can face serious charges.”

A parent of one of the victims told the Herald the children were with an after-school care group based out of Laingholm Primary School.

“The after-school team are incredible. [I want] to highlight their diligence and care. [They are] a small local-owned business that puts a huge amount of effort and planning into keeping our kids not only safe, but busy with awesome active learning.

“Outdoor free play is so important for kids, and this type of thing [the alleged firecracker incident] puts that at risk.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

