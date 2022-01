The fire is around six hectares large. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters can't reach a fire burning in the hills west of Kingston, south of Queenstown.

A fire and emergency spokesman says the fire is about halfway between Kingston and Garston and crews were called around 2am.

Three crews responded but have been unable to reach the fire which is around six hectares large.

Two helicopters will go out at first light.