Firefighters rescue person after 20m fall down cliff in Hunua

Firefighters from Papakura were sent to the scene in Hunua. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters have rescued a person who fell about 20m down a cliff in Hunua.

The rescue was sparked about 7.10pm on Sunday.

Northern fire and emergency shift manager Caren Larking said there were not a lot of details about the incident, but they did have to send their high angle rescue team to the scene.

The person was recovered but it was unclear what injuries the person suffered from.

She said the person had fallen down a cliff or a bank.

St John Ambulance have been approached for comment.