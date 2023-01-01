Firefighters raced to save a farmhouse in Southland from destruction as a grass fire spread to a hedge close to buildings this afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters raced to save a farmhouse in Southland from destruction as a grass fire spread to a hedge close to buildings this afternoon. Photo / Bevan Conley

Firefighters raced to save a farmhouse in Southland from destruction as a grass fire spread to a hedge close to buildings this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ said a spark from a ride-on lawnmower hitting a stone was the likely cause of the fire, which “could have cost a farmer their home” in Wendon, about 3.30pm.

“It was a really close thing - the paint on the side of the house was bubbling and the guttering was destroyed,” Southland group manager Timo Bierlin said.

While a seemingly innocuous cause, Fenz said people should be wary of the risk of fires starting from sparks as Southland gets drier.

Six crew raced to stop the fire from spreading to the farmhouse, sheds, farm “implements” and fuel supplies.

One crew remained on site into the evening to stop any flare-ups.

Crew from Waikaka, Waikaia, Riversdale and Balfour Volunteer Fire Brigades attended the scene.

“We are really grateful to the volunteer firefighters who left their holiday activities to fight this fire,” Bierlin said.

Bierlin said people may not have realised how easily dry grass could catch fire.

He urged people to not mow their lawns or engage in any other activity with could create a spark as there were no forecasts for significant rainfall until “at least” the end of the week.

“If you must mow, it’s best to do so in the early morning when the day is at its coolest,” he said.