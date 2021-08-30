Firefighters free woman critically injured in Napier house fire

Emergency services assess the scene of a house fire in Maraenui on Monday. Photo Warren Buckland.

Emergency services assess the scene of a house fire in Maraenui on Monday. Photo Warren Buckland.

Firefighters have rescued a woman trapped by a house fire in Maraenui, Napier.

Three fire trucks, police, three ambulances and a rescue helicopter were at the scene of the fire, on the corner of Lister Cres and Lister Pl, on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said one person had sustained critical injuries in the blaze. Three others made it out of the property by themselves.

A St John spokeswoman said one person had been taken to hospital by rescue helicopter in a critical condition and another two people had been treated for minor injuries at the scene.

ne person sustained critical injuries in the fire on the corner of Lister Cres and Lister Pl. Photo / Warren Buckland

Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter general manager Ian Wilmot said their crew was sent to the house fire in Maraenui.

One woman in her 30s was "pulled from the house" and flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital with "critical injuries" believed to be related to burns, Wilmot said.

The fire started at 12.31pm, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The spokesman said three crews had arrived and had freed one person, who they understood was the only person trapped in the house.

Crews were called to the corner of Lister Cres and Lister Pl at 12.31pm. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hawke's Bay Today reporter on the scene said Lister Cres was initially blocked off at both ends.

By 1.30pm the fire at the house was out and police cordons removed, but emergency services remained at the scene and the house was taped off. The helicopter had flown from the scene at 1.45pm.

The damage from the fire appeared to have been confined to a room on the western side of the house.