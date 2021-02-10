Firefighters called to suspicious grass fire near Waimarama Rd

Crews from Havelock North Fire Brigade attended a suspicious grass fire on Waimarama Rd on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Warren Buckland

Emergency services are responding to reports of a suspicious grass fire along Waimarama Rd, east of Hastings.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman confirmed they had received several reports about a scrub fire near Matarua rise measuring about 40 metres squared shortly before 1pm on Wednesday.

One fire appliance from the Havelock North Fire Brigade attended and it took firefighters about one and a half hours to extinguish it.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined but it was being treated as suspicious , he said.

Hawke's Bay area commander Ken Cooper said the rise in suspicious fires in recent weeks was of concern.

"Hawke's Bay at the moment has seen a significant rise in deliberately lit suspicious fires in rural and urban environments," he said.

The fire measured about 40 metres squared in size and occurred at a time when the region is in a total fire ban. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said FENZ and New Zealand Police were working with community groups to try and establish a cause of the incidents.

"We believe the urban fires are connected, but we are working the police.

"We have a lot of cameras set up around the rural areas and are quite confident police will apprehend those responsible soon.

"The police have people of interest that they will speak to and a lot of rural properties have security cameras which help to piece together movements, which is what we're doing at the moment."

There were also security cameras being installed in the forestry, blocks he said.

Hawke's Bay is currently in a prohibited fire season, meaning all outdoor fires are banned.

But firefighters have still been kept busy, responding to two rubbish fires around Hastings on Wednesday morning.

Two appliances from Hastings Fire Station were called to a rubbish fire which had spread to grass around the Flaxmere community garden at 10.24am.

Two fire trucks and two tankers also attended a fire along State Highway 51, Awatoto at 6.41am.

A small bush fire on Auckland Rd in Greenmeadows, Napier, was extinguished by a resident with a bucket of water at 6.43pm on Tuesday.