Photo / Supplied

About 70 firefighters are battling a 5-hectare scrub fire in Meremere, north Waikato tonight.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Thomas Harre says the fire covers about five hectares of native bush including peat alongside the main trunk railway line, which has been closed. While the fire is visible from State Highway 1, the road is not affected.

Multiple brigades have responded from both the Counties Manukau and Waikato Districts and expect to remain there overnight.

Harre says the fire was notified shortly before 7pm and no structures are at risk. Helicopters will be brought in to support ground operations from about 7am.

No evacuations are in place and conditions are currently calm which is helping firefighting efforts.