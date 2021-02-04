Firefighters battle big house fire in Rotorua overnight

A large house fire broke out on Paradise Valley Road, in Rotorua, about 11pm. Image / Google

Firefighters have managed to contain a large house fire in Rotorua overnight.

The blaze broke out at a property on Paradise Valley Rd about 11pm, spreading through the building and then into neighbouring shrub.

Eight fire appliances and four tankers were sent to the scene.

There were initial reports of people inside the home, but it was later established that the residents were not at home when the fire broke out.

A fire truck and tanker stayed at the scene through the night to monitor for hotspots.