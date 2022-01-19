Waipā District Council buildings had to close yesterday after a firearms threat was made. Photo / File

A firearm threat forced a Waikato council to close multiple facilities and office buildings yesterday after a dog was impounded.

The threat was made over the phone to the Waipā District Council.

Its offices and libraries in Te Awamutu and Cambridge were put into lockdown as well as the Te Awamutu museum.

A council spokesperson said that on advice from police, staff were directed to remain inside while the threat was investigated.

Waipā deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk said the incident was resolved by the late afternoon.

"We closed for the afternoon due to a threat that you of course need to take seriously just in case," said Stolwyk.

Council chief executive Garry Dyet said the closures were to ensure the health and safety of staff.

"First and foremost, we need to ensure the safety of our staff and that is why we have these lockdown procedures in place. We thank the police for their assistance and their prompt response," said Dyet.

Council offices and facilities were able to reopen today.