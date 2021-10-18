Fire: Large building blaze near Palmerston North's Square

Smoke billowing into the sky near Palmerston North's Square on Main St. Photo / Supplied

A major fire has broken out at a large building near Palmerston North's Square on Main Street.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at 4.20pm this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency crews confirmed they were in attendance but couldn't give any other details yet.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance crew was at the scene but she did not know yet if any patients were being treated.

Police were also at the scene assisting with traffic management, a spokeswoman said.

Photos surfacing on social media showed thick smoke billowing into the sky and covering the street in the town centre.

More to come.