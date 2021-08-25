Fire in Masterton transfer station, five crews in attendance

Fire crews were alerted to the fire at 8.44am. Photo / File

Emergency crews have attended a fire that started within plastic materials at the Masterton transfer station this morning.

Fire and emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said they were called by the occupants of the transfer station at 8.44am, who were essential workers.

Located on Nursery Rd in Homebush, the fire had been "fully involved" when crews arrived, but was now under control.

"We've got five pumping appliances in attendance, with two other vehicles with different functionality on their way from Wellington, plus two tankers," Dunbar said.

"We've basically got that extinguished now so they're just dampening down and decontaminating stuff that has been involved in the process, because of where it's located."