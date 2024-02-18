Fire in large chicken shed in Matamata

Transport officials’ bold plans to quadruple speed cameras, fire crews continue to work on the Port Hills ahead of hot and windy conditions and Rocket Lab launches Japanese satellite.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire in a large chicken shed in the Matamata area, near State Highway 27.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokesperson said they were called at 10.30am this morning.

Fenz northern shift manager Michael Anderson said 40 firefighters were battling the blaze.

The fire is 150m by 20m and crews were working to extinguish it and protect surrounding buildings.

Five fire trucks, three water tankers, one command unit and several support vehicles are at the scene.

No persons were reported injured at this stage.