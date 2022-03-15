Power is out in parts of the Coromandel after plastic wrapping got caught in a transmission tower near Puriri. Photo / Transpower

A large part of the Coromandel Peninsula is without power this morning while Transpower untangles plastic wrap caught in a transmission line.

The plastic is caught at a power tower near Puriri and Transpower fears it could spark a fire or cause an unexpected electricity outage.

Power will be off in Matatoki, Thames, Whitianga, Tairua, Kerepehi and Coromandel until 1pm so the plastic can be removed.

"We hope to resolve this as quickly and safely as possible, working alongside our service provider Electrix, whose crews will be carrying out the work on the lines," a Facebook post said.

Transpower also apologised to those affected by the outage.