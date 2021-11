Emergency services are responding to a "well involved" fire of a bach along Boulder Bank Dr. Photo / Supplied.

Emergency services are responding to a fire that has engulfed a bach on the Boulder Bank in Nelson.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson Jules Higgison confirmed they were on the scene, having been alerted to the blaze around 11.30am.

Two fire crews responded with coastguard support due to difficulty accessing Boulder Bank. Photo / Supplied

Nelson Marlborough Fire Emergency confirmed they had received "multiple calls" about the blaze and they were in attendance with assistance from Coastguard Nelson.

"Access is difficult and crews are currently responding with coastguard support," the statement read.