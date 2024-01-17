The Northland family Wyatt Hughes, Toni Wickman and Journey Wickman lost almost everything, including the pet rabbit, in the garage fire in Poroti. Photo / Denise Piper

A Northland solo mother is learning to accept help after almost all of her family’s belongings were destroyed in an early morning blaze, which also claimed the life of a pet rabbit.

Poroti woman Toni Wickman said the fire was nearly the last straw after 18 months of difficult times, including escaping from an abusive relationship and battling health problems.

But she accepted she needed to carry on, as well as receive help, for the sake of her two children: 16-year-old Wyatt and 10-year-old Journey.

The fire in Wickman’s garage early on Saturday morning could not have come at a worse time, as most of the family’s belongings were stacked in the garage in preparation for a house move.

New clothes, mattresses, kitchenware, linen, saddles, tools and machinery, bikes and camping gear were all lost in the blaze.

The worst loss was Journey’s Flemish giant-lop rabbit, named Walter.

Wickman said she tried to save Walter but the flames were too large and there was no way she could get inside.

“I couldn’t even get in the doorway,” she said.

“I’m not doing well with this - my biggest fear has always been losing an animal in a house fire.”

The fire must have been smouldering away as Wickman and Wyatt got up at 4.30am to prepare for Wyatt’s part-time milking job.

Suddenly, Wyatt yelled “fire” and they both saw that the garage was alight.

The 16-year-old called 111 while Wickman woke Journey and the family’s cats and dogs, putting them into the safety of her car as she was worried the house would catch fire too.

The early morning garage fire quickly became an inferno and came dangerously close to the house.

Fortunately, fire and emergency were able to stop the blaze from spreading to the house but said it would’ve been a different story if they were called 15 minutes later.

The fire is believed to have started from wiring in the garage.

Wickman said the loss is still sinking in and she is still trying to work out exactly what the family needs.

The items in the garage were not insured and also included sentimental items like the children’s artwork, glassware from her great-grandparents and gifted dinner sets.

“It’s been a really hard 18 months and the move felt like a whole fresh start for us ... [Now] I don’t have the funds to replace everything that we’ve lost; I don’t even have the funds to clean this up.”

Wickman said the fire has also had an emotional toll, with the family now sleeping together in the lounge to comfort each other.

A close friend, Pip Newman, recognised Wickman would need help and support, and quickly listed a Givealittle page for the family.

More than $4000 has already been raised online and people have also donated items.

Newman said the donations are simply the community “giving back” to Wickman, who plays a huge part in the local area and Kokopu School community, including being on the school board and PTA, driving fundraisers, coaching hockey and organising the local goat club.

More fundraisers are planned, including a community dinner on February 17, hosted by B-Free Events.

Wickman admitted she is not one to ask for help and said the support has been incredible. She is grateful to her friends for co-ordinating the donations, including Pip and Bodie Newman, and Debbie and Gary Hayes.

“Humbling doesn’t even quite capture my gratitude - I’m beyond grateful,” she said.

The Givealittle page, including comments from donors, constantly brings grateful tears to Wickman’s eyes.

“Saying I’m blown away doesn’t even cover it. It’s really surreal that these people, a lot who don’t even know us, are helping us.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.