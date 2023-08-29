Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford meets Arnold Kalnins who lost everything in the fire.

A Givealittle page has been set up for an 80-year-old man who lost everything in a house fire in Kaikohe.

Arnold Kalnins narrowly managed to escape his Woodbine Rd residence with his three dogs after a fire that began in the lounge fireplace burned down his home on Friday night.

All his personal belongings, including his wallet, bank details, furniture and car were destroyed.

Arnold Kalnins lost all his valuables when his house caught fire on Friday night.

While he does not have an immediate relative in the area, his friends, neighbours and community members have done their best to provide temporary relief so far.

Far North Mayor Moko Tepania was one of the several well-wishers who paid him a visit today. He said on a Facebook post while it was terrible to hear about the fire, he was happy to see Kalnins in good spirits.

The Advocate was able to contact his only son Remo Kalnins who wasn’t aware of his dad’s ordeal until Sunday.

“I got to know about Dad’s condition from my aunt in Levin who texted me about the house fire. It was an unexpected shock, but I’m glad that he is alive and unharmed,” Remo said.

“I spoke to him only yesterday and I could tell he was having a hard time listening to me since he had lost his hearing aid in the fire.”

Despite losing all his personal valuables to the fire, his father put up a brave front when he spoke to his son.

“He is an independent and strong-willed person who does not show his emotions easily or even admit that he needs help.

“But since he was using his friend’s phone, I was assured by his friend that he was in good spirits.”

Remo said he was also aware of how his father had to deal with a couple of burglaries including the theft of Kalnins senior’s late mother’s memento last year. He did his best to support his dad, Remo said.

The fire only adds to his existing woes.

Remo plans to come to Kaikohe soon and thanks the wider community members, well-wishers and others, including people from his workplace in Auckland for offering their help.

“It’s quite a lot to take in at the moment and haven’t got around things yet.”

Remo has set up a Givealittle page for people who want to help his father.

