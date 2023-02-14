Schools across Tai Tokerau have opted to close again for Wednesday as fears for student safety remain and power outages continue to impact the region.
It will mark three days of closures for kura, with remote learning scrapped by schools as the true extent of power outages has been realised.
Maungakaramea School decided to preemptively close for Wednesday on Tuesday morning, as the school saw the partial collapse of a large tree, power outages and significant road blockages.
With Northpower currently working to get thousands back on the grid, it is unknown just how long it will take for schools to get internet access.
Parents are already anxious to find out whether their child’s school will be open tomorrow, some are even worried as to whether there will be unspoiled food for their lunchboxes due to power outages.
Hora Hora Primary School principal and President of Tai Tokerau Principals Association, Pat Newman said their school will remain closed, with hopes to re-open on Thursday.
Tikipunga High School has also decided to remain closed, with principal Alec Solomon saying the school has “a fair few leaks and a couple of new water features.”
He’s called a teacher-only day tomorrow in order to inspect the damage to learning areas.
“Some have come through completely unscathed, others not so. We will spend the day checking and cleaning our learning spaces and preparing to re-open for learning,” Solomon said.
Many schools are yet to make a decision as to whether they will be open or closed, as school grounds need to be assessed and the availability of staff needs to be measured, including Poroti School and Kokopu School.
Some schools chose to take the closure as a learning opportunity, with Whangarei Boys’ High School Principal instructing students’ to take on a “closed for good” challenge, where students try to give something back to their communities.
A list of open and closed schools across Northland can be found below:
Kaipara
Closed for Wednesday, February 15
Arapohue School
Ruawai College
Dargaville High School
Tangowahine School
Mangawahi Beach School
Paparoa Primary School
Matakohe School
Tangiteroria School
Selwyn Park School
Pouto Primary School
Paparoa School
Te Kopuru School
Whangarei
Closed for Wednesday, February 15
Bream Bay College, Waipū Primary School, Ruakaka Primary School and One Tree Point Primary School all decided to close, and will likely remain closed until Monday 20th February. This is to be reviewed by lunchtime each day.
Matarau School
Maunu School
Kamo High School
Maungatapere School
Manaia View School
Onerahi School
Tikipunga High School
Maungakaramea School
Parua Bay School
Raurimu Avenue School
Hora Hora Primary School
Hurupaki Primary School
Tauraroa Area School
Whangārei Boys’ High School
Whangārei Girls’ High School
Waiotira Primary School
Whau Valley School
Open for Wednesday, February 15
Renew School
Pompallier Catholic College open online for Wednesday and in person Thursday
Whangarei Intermediate School
Morningside School
Far North
Closed for Wednesday, February 15
Pompallier Catholic School
Ahipara School
Awanui Primary School-closed for the remainder of the week due to power outages
Bay of Islands College
Bay of Islands International Academy
Broadwood Area School
Harvest Christian School
Kaeo School
Kaitaia College
Kaitaia Intermediate School
Karetu School
Kaingaroa School
Kawakawa Primary School
Matauri Bay School
Moerewa School
Whangaroa College
Taipa Area School
Pukepoto School
Peria School
Papapuria Primary School
Oturu School
Oruaiti School
Opua School
Umawera School
Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tūtūtarakihi
Tautoro School
Open for Wednesday, February 15
Kaikohe East School
Northland College
Ohaeawai Primary School
Kerikeri Primary School
Rawene School
Oromahoe School
Springbank School
Riverview School
Schools have been instructed by the Ministry of Education to contact families themselves regarding whether they will be open or closed. Parents and caregivers may receive updates via the school’s Facebook page or email.