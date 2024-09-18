John Williamson believes it is sad that speed limits have been politicised. Photo / Jenny Ling

John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and Northland Road Safety Trust, a former national councillor for NZ Automobile Association and former Whangārei District Council member.

OPINION

Local Government has had a broadside from the Prime Minister in the past few weeks – and deservedly so. When government departments are required to take 6-7% out of their costs, then it is reasonable that local government should have the same imperative. Instead of that, we have Whangārei District Council increasing rates by 17.2% this year and expecting that to be 55% increase over the next three years. That’s just not acceptable when you compare it to Auckland’s increase that this year only matches inflation. The Prime Ministerial telling off at the annual Local Government conference is timely and relevant.

I have had a few years as an elected representative and the whole notion of councillors going through annual budgets, line by line, is just nonsense. There is very little real councillor interrogation of the annual plans. There are few asking, “why do we do this?” or “why are our staff costs so high, compared to the private sector?” The staff create the plan, and the saying that “turkeys don’t invite themselves to Christmas” is quite relevant. Councillors on a three-year term, generally lack both the knowledge or inclination to drive 7% out of their cost structure. The idea of better, cheaper, faster does not seem to impact locally. So good on the Prime Minister and Local Government Minister in calling the sector to account.

That said, however, there is some validity to the situation that central government asks local government to do more and more without financial recognition for that. This is evident around a number of council functions. Some of the new requests are on a user-pays fee basis, and government sets the fee - while others are simply passed down the line.