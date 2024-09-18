The hoiho yellow-eyed penguin has been named the bird of the year. Photo / Great South

The hoiho yellow-eyed penguin has won Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau Bird of the Year 2024. Hoiho, securing a decisive victory with 6328 votes, wears the coveted crown atop its golden head for the second time. It previously won in 2019. The dapper flapper, whose te reo Māori name means “noise shouter”, is notoriously shy despite its loud, shrill call. Backed by a tenacious campaign led by Tūhura Otago Museum, the “people’s penguin” is now a two-time champ.

Vape store burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a Dargaville vape store on Wednesday morning. Offenders smashed a window about 12.20am to gain entry to the Victoria St store. They then took a large number of items from the store and fled in two vehicles, one of which has since been recovered by police. Anyone with information that could help police can update them online now or call 105. Use the reference number 240918/1715. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 11.

Multimillion-dollar fund

Applications are open for the regional council’s new multimillion-dollar Climate Resilient Communities Fund. The fund was set to invest $9.2 million over 10 years into projects that build community capacity and drive transformational change, Northland Regional Council (NRC) deputy chairwoman Tui Shortland said. It was established as a direct response to community feedback during consultation on NRC’s Long-Term Plan 2024-2034, which called for council to take a lead role in helping to build climate resilience. This year, the council has a total fund of $600,000 to invest in projects that meet the funding criteria, with a minimum grant of $5000 plus GST and a maximum cap of $40,000 plus GST. Applications close on October 29 October. For more information, visit https://www.nrc.govt.nz/climateresiliencefunding/