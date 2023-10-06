Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland renter shares struggle to find rental home where pets are allowed

Brodie Stone
By
4 mins to read
Genevieve Morris is a young renter with a dog and two rabbits searching for a home, pictured here with dog, Shadow and rabbit, Blue. Photo / Tania Whyte

Genevieve Morris is a young renter with a dog and two rabbits searching for a home, pictured here with dog, Shadow and rabbit, Blue. Photo / Tania Whyte

Pet owners are having to make the tough decision between keeping their companions or finding a house as the pool of rentals allowing animals dwindles.

While realtors say there are steps pet owners can take

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate