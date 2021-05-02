Fire-damaged home in Waipukurau set ablaze as part of firefighter training exercise

Firefighters take part in controlled house burn in Waipukurau. Video / Bay View Volunteer Fire Brigade

Three minutes. That's all the time it took for the two-storey, three-bedroom home to be fully engulfed in flames.

The "typical Kiwi home" in Waipukurau was deliberately set alight as part of a controlled burn training exercise for firefighters organised by Fire and Emergency New Zealand over the weekend.

Hawke's Bay area commander Ken Cooper said they regularly looked for opportunities to give new firefighters "more realistic" training in relation to structure fires.

"Our training is very robust."

It took just three minutes for this Waipukurau home to be "fully engulfed" as part of a Fire and Emergency New Zealand training exercise. Photo / Supplied

The home was destined for demolition having been badly damaged in an earlier house fire last year.

About 30 volunteers from around Hawke's Bay, including Otane, Bay View, Nuhaka, Taradale and Waipukurau attended the exercise.

"We take them through the various stages of how a fire develops in a property," Cooper explained.

"It's an opportunity for them to practise command control calls and for fighting techniques."

The exercise demonstrated the high temperatures reached in structure fires, as well as how quickly it spreads.

The fire was started in one of the bedrooms in the "average Kiwi build" constructed of timber, with furniture like couches and beds acting like fuel.



"They can add significantly to the fire. That's why it spreads so quickly."

Cooper said the house was fully engulfed within three minutes, highlighting the importance of having working smoke alarms and coming up with an escape plan.

"Still our number one cause of fires is unattended cooking."

Heading into the winter months, he said it was also worth getting electric blankets tested to make sure they're safe and removing hot ash into safe, metal bins.