Fire and Emergency are responding to a large fire at a medical centre in Opotiki. Photo / File

Fire crews are working to put out a large fire at a medical centre in Opotiki.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told NewstalkZB four crews are currently fighting a 20 by 80 metre blaze at the Whakatohea Health Centre on King St in Opotiki.

The centre provides Covid tesing and vaccinations.

The fire was well involved when crews arrived at around 7:40am this morning.

No injuries have been reported and a fire investigator is on the scene.