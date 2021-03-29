Fire crews to return to Waiouru Military Base to finish fire checks

The fire has been largely controlled over the last 24 hours. Photo / File

Fire crews will return to the Waiouru Military Area on Tuesday as they finish off their mammoth vegetation fire fight.

Emergency services were alerted to the 150 hectare blaze in Paradise Valley around midday on Sunday.

Five helicopters assisted with the fire fight on Sunday and remained on standby for Monday.

Fire crews from Waimarino and Ruapehu have returned to the site again on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire had died down significantly over the last 24 hours and was under control.

Crews were returning as a precaution to dampen down the final hot spots and smouldering areas.

Wet weather has helped dampen down the blaze significantly, with more rain expected on Tuesday.