Fire crews rush to put out fire in suburban Auckland electrical box

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Fire teams have rushed to put out a blaze that was sparked in an electrical box in a suburban street in northwest Auckland.

The fire has knocked out power to homes in Reflection Dr and Horizon Way in West Harbour.

Power supplier Vector estimates electricity will be restored to the area between 4.15pm-5.15pm.

Crews used hand-held extinguishers to fight the fire. Photo / Dean Purcell

Earlier, fire crews arrived at the blaze on Reflection Dr and used hand-held extinguishers to control it.

However, the fire couldn't be put out until Vector shut off the power supply to the box.

Power has been knocked out to homes in West Harbour after a fire sparked in an electrical box on Reflection Dr. Photo / Dean Purcell

It was not yet immediately clear how the fire started, but a neighbour told a Herald journalist her power was flickering on and off a few minutes before it started.