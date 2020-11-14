Fire crews rush to put out fire in suburban Auckland electrical box

Fire teams have rushed to put out a blaze that was sparked in an electrical box in a suburban street in northwest Auckland.
The fire has knocked out power to homes in Reflection Dr and Horizon Way in West Harbour.
Power supplier Vector estimates electricity will be restored to the area between 4.15pm-5.15pm.
Earlier, fire crews arrived at the blaze on Reflection Dr and used hand-held extinguishers to control it.
However, the fire couldn't be put out until Vector shut off the power supply to the box.
It was not yet immediately clear how the fire started, but a neighbour told a Herald journalist her power was flickering on and off a few minutes before it started.