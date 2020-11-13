Fire crews battle blaze at central Auckland apartment building

Smoke could be seen billowing into the Auckland skyline from Mt Albert after a fire in Freeman's Bay. Photo / Nicholas Jones

Multiple fire crews are working to put out a blaze at a flat on the ground floor of a four storey apartment in Auckland CBD.

Emergency services were called to Hayden St in Freeman's Bay in Auckland at 5.58am this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman said all residents had been accounted for and there are no reports of injuries.

He said the fire was almost out and now they were working to cool down the hot spots.

"The fire was on the ground floor of a four storey apartment," he said.

Fire investigators have been notified to understand the cause of the fire.