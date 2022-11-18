Crews were called to the second-alarm fire at 2.16pm, and photos show flames spilling from a residential property on the hills of Lyttelton. Photo / George Heard

Crews were called to the second-alarm fire at 2.16pm, and photos show flames spilling from a residential property on the hills of Lyttelton. Photo / George Heard

Fire and Emergency NZ have confirmed four fire appliances have been sent to a well-involved house fire in Lyttelton, Christchurch.

Crews were called to the second-alarm fire at 2.16pm.

Photos show flames spilling from a residential property on the hills of Lyttelton.

Police confirmed they responded 10 minutes later, with a spokesperson saying the house fire was on Ticehurst Rd.

Flames are doused as smoke billows from the Lyttelton property. Photo / Andrew Sinclair

There are no injuries, according to police, however a few properties have been evacuated from the area as a precaution.

A local resident said the flames appeared to be doused shortly before 3pm, as the fire was contained by firefighters.

