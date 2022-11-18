Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Fire crews respond to large house fire in Christchurch port town

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Crews were called to the second-alarm fire at 2.16pm, and photos show flames spilling from a residential property on the hills of Lyttelton. Photo / George Heard

Crews were called to the second-alarm fire at 2.16pm, and photos show flames spilling from a residential property on the hills of Lyttelton. Photo / George Heard

Fire and Emergency NZ have confirmed four fire appliances have been sent to a well-involved house fire in Lyttelton, Christchurch.

Crews were called to the second-alarm fire at 2.16pm.

Photos show flames spilling from a residential property on the hills of Lyttelton.

Police confirmed they responded 10 minutes later, with a spokesperson saying the house fire was on Ticehurst Rd.

Flames are doused as smoke billows from the Lyttelton property. Photo / Andrew Sinclair
Flames are doused as smoke billows from the Lyttelton property. Photo / Andrew Sinclair

There are no injuries, according to police, however a few properties have been evacuated from the area as a precaution.

A local resident said the flames appeared to be doused shortly before 3pm, as the fire was contained by firefighters.

MORE TO COME.

Latest from New Zealand