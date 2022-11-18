Fire and Emergency NZ have confirmed four fire appliances have been sent to a well-involved house fire in Lyttelton, Christchurch.
Crews were called to the second-alarm fire at 2.16pm.
Photos show flames spilling from a residential property on the hills of Lyttelton.
Police confirmed they responded 10 minutes later, with a spokesperson saying the house fire was on Ticehurst Rd.
There are no injuries, according to police, however a few properties have been evacuated from the area as a precaution.
A local resident said the flames appeared to be doused shortly before 3pm, as the fire was contained by firefighters.
MORE TO COME.