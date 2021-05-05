Fire crews fighting blaze at West Auckland house connected to homicide investigation

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Whenuapai - where a man died last year. Photo / File

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Whenuapai - where a man died last year. Photo / File

A fire has broken out at a West Auckland house at the centre of a homicide investigation.

Emergency services and fire crews are at the property on Trig Rd, Whenuapai, after the blaze started about 9.30am, Stuff reported.

Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea, 31, died from injuries he suffered there in August last year.

The circumstances surrounding today's blaze is not yet known.

It is not the first time fire crews have been called to the property; after reports of a fire there a few weeks later.

- More to come