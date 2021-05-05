Fire crews fighting blaze at West Auckland house connected to homicide investigation

A fire has broken out at a West Auckland house at the centre of a homicide investigation.
Emergency services and fire crews are at the property on Trig Rd, Whenuapai, after the blaze started about 9.30am, Stuff reported.
Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea, 31, died from injuries he suffered there in August last year.
Read More
- Blaze extinguished at West Auckland property connected to homicide investigation - NZ Herald
- Whenuapai homicide: Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea, 31, named by police as victim - NZ Herald
- Man arrested, charged with arson in relation to body found in burning car - NZ Herald
- Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Whenuapai, West Auckland - NZ Herald
The circumstances surrounding today's blaze is not yet known.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
It is not the first time fire crews have been called to the property; after reports of a fire there a few weeks later.
- More to come