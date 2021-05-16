Fire crews fight large house blaze in St Albans, Christchurch, this morning

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a house fire on Malvern St in St Albans just after 3am. Photo / Google Maps

Fire and Emergency NZ were called to a house fire on Malvern St in St Albans just after 3am. Photo / Google Maps

Emergency services have been battling a large fire in St Albans after it broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ received a report of a house fire on Malvern St just after 3am.

A southern fire communication shift manager said the single storey house was well ablaze when three crews - two from Christchurch and one from Anzac in Aranui - arrived.

The fire is now contained and only one crew remains at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and a fire safety investigator has not been requested.

St John attended and treated one person who did not require transportation to hospital. It is understood the injuries were minor and not fire-related.