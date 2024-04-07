A large fire was spotted in the Auckland suburb of Parnell on Sunday evening.

Emergency services are responding to a large blaze that is billowing smoke across Central Auckland this afternoon.

It is understood over 10 fire crews, as well as police, are responding to a fire in Parnell.

A witness told the Herald flames appeared to be about “20 feet [6m] high”.

Smoke billows from a fire in Parnell 07 April 2024 picture supplied credit: Fran Heenan

The Herald has approached Fire and Emergency New Zealand for comment.

A police spokesperson said they had been notified of the “well-involved building fire” on St Georges Bay Rd about 4.40pm.

“Fire and Emergency crews are working to contain the fire and police are assisting with traffic management.”

Police said there are no immediate concerns about anyone remaining in the building.

A reporter at the scene said they were standing on Saint Georges Bay Rd and could see flames “shooting right up past the chimney and rooftop” of a house.

The fire in Parnell looks to be well involved as Fire and Emergency attend. Photo / Wilhelmina Shrimpton

“[There is] a massive plume of smoke streaming right across the main street through Parnell.”

She said there were a significant amount of emergency vehicles in attendance, blocking off Saint Georges Bay Rd.

“I haven’t seen flames that big in the central city before.”

MORE TO COME.