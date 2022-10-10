Fire crews in southern Wairarapa are responding to a number of buildings, including houses and barns, on fire early this morning.

Fire and Emergency crews are responding to the incident after reports of several buildings ablaze on Morison Bush Rd, in Greytown, shortly before 4am.

Authorities say a combination of houses and barns are affected at two locations on the same road.

Up to eight fire engines and three tankers are at the scene as well as other support vehicles.

There are no reported injuries at this stage.