Fire crews are responding to a large blaze in an old school building in Greymouth. Photo / Jake Lacey

Fire crews are responding to a large blaze in an old school building in Greymouth.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen coming from the former Karoro Learning site on Tainui St, next to Dixon Park.

Fire and Emergency said four appliances are on site, with a fifth on the way.

Traffic is being diverted.

A suspicious blaze damaged another old empty school building on the site in 2020.

More to come