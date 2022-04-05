Firefighters battle the blaze at a Chinese restaurant in Oamaru this evening. Photo / Kayla Hodge

Firefighters battle the blaze at a Chinese restaurant in Oamaru this evening. Photo / Kayla Hodge

One person suffered possible smoke inhalation after a blaze at a Chinese restaurant in Oamaru last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it was called at 7.57pm to the Thames St restaurant, next to the Oamaru Cinema.

Four fire engines were sent and police cordoned off the building as black smoke covered the main street of Oamaru. An ambulance arrived to deal with one patient.

Fenz said the one-storey building was well alight.

A day earlier, a Dunedin Indian restaurant was damaged in a similar fire.