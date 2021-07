Emergency services were called to the fire on Cressy St in Lyttelton at about 1.40pm today. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services were called to the fire on Cressy St in Lyttelton at about 1.40pm today. Photo / George Heard

Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Lyttelton.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Cressy St at about 1.40pm today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said when crews arrived the fire had been contained.

She said two fire engines are on site but had only just arrived.

No further details could be provided.