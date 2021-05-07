Fire at residential property in Rotorua

A house is fully ablaze on Homedale St in Rotorua.

7 May, 2021 01:01 AM

Fire crews are battling a large residential fire in Rotorua.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff were alerted of a fire at a property on Homedale St about 12.55pm.

A spokeswoman said two fire appliances were initially sent to the scene, but there is now only one at the site.

The house was "well involved" when crews arrived, but all occupants of the house are accounted for.

Scene of the fire in Homedale St. Photo / Andrew Warner

She said a fire investigator was at the scene.

Earlier flames and black smoke were billowing from the house as fire crews battled the blaze, however the fire was now out.

A Homedale St resident told the Rotorua Daily Post she was two houses away and could feel the heat from the fire.

"I didn't realise until I saw some workmen from down the road running towards it," she said.

"The house was fully ablaze and there was smoke pouring out the doors and windows.

House fire in Homedale St. Photo / Supplied

"It is a bit scary. It's really tragic, it's an elderly woman who lives there and we've been neighbours for years."

Another resident said he was sitting on his balcony having a cigarette when he saw a lady out on the road.

"She went to go back in and that's when she noticed the smoke and flames," he said.

Scene of the fire in Homedale St. Photo / Andrew Warner

"She was terrified. It was a serious fire and now it looks like a family has lost their home and all their belongings."

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he'd known the owner of the house for seven or eight years.

The fire is now out. Photo / Maryana Garcia

"She's lost just about everything now."

Two residents said they heard a crash, and saw the flames.

"We ran for the hoses."

According to witnesses, residents in the house next door turned their own hoses on to the blaze.

"I hope it's something I never have to see again."

More to come.