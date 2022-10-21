Fire at Auckland City Mission. Video / Dean Purcell

A fire at the recently redeveloped $110 million Auckland City Mission has drawn a large emergency service response and closed down a major central city street this morning.

Fire and Emergency and police are currently attending the fire on Hobson St that was reported about 11.10am today.

The fire appeared to be in the seventh floor of the high-rise building.

Lane closures on Hobson St - a six-lane arterial route - are causing some delays and police are advising people to avoid the area if possible.

There are about 10 fire trucks and support vehicles in attendance on the street.

Auckland City Mission's new HomeGround facility is a project that took 10 years in planning and development, and includes 80 permanent apartment homes along with additional wraparound services, for people on the social housing register.

Fire crews battle the blaze, believed to to be in the seventh floor. Photo / Dean Purcell

Emergency services at the scene of the fire. Photo / Dean Purcell

It opened its doors at 140 Hobson St - the site of the old Auckland City Mission - in February this year.

The Government, Auckland Council, Auckland District Health Board, Foundation North, companies and members of the public all contributed to the $110m cost to build HomeGround.

