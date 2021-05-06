Fire at Countdown supermarket in Henderson, emergency services responding

Flames can be seen in the Countdown at WestCity mall. Photo / Supplied

A fire has broken out in a West Auckland supermarket.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed multiple crews are responding to a blaze at the Countdown supermarket in Henderson this evening.

The supermarket is located on Level 2 in the WestCity shopping mall.

It's understood the blaze started in an aisle in the supermarket.

Fire appliances have been called in from various parts of the city.

A Te Atatū resident said he heard eight fire trucks "roaring by" his house.

NZME's Zoe Holland said police officers were stopping and rerouting traffic and there were cordons set up on the corner of Great North Rd and Vitasovich Rd.

The blaze started in an aisle in the supermarket. Photo / Hayley Rayner

Fire crews were called from around the city to the WestCity mall in Henderson. Photo / Zoe Holland

"Fire, security and police sirens can be heard and shoppers can be seen outside the mall in the car park."

Three fire trucks could be seen on Edsel St, Holland said.

More to come.