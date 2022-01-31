Emergency services are responding to a building fire in Penrose. Photo / Google

Dozens of firefighters are battling a large blaze at a Penrose industrial building.

Fire crews are responding from around the city to the fire at the Portacom building in O'Rorke Rd.

Roads have been closed and dozen of firefighters are working to put the fire out.

Fire and Emergency says the third-alarm building fire is well involved and 12 fire trucks from the greater Auckland district have been sent to the scene.

"We're currently getting to work to extinguish the fire," said the shift manager at FENZ northern communications.

A witness told the Herald smoke could be seen pouring from the building and fire crew fought the flames with hoses.

Police have also been called to the blaze.

A spokeswoman said they were called at 2.35pm and a unit is on the way to the scene.

The public is asked to keep away from the area.